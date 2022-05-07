Rotary of Rancho Mirage hosts Kentucky Derby fundraiser

On Saturday at Revel Palm Desert, the Rotary Club of Rancho Mirage hosted a Kentucky Derby party in fundraising for multiple local organizations.

"The fundraiser is for six projects here in the valley and also for the Ukraine disaster relief fund," said Rotary President David Hammer. "We also have an internship program through College of the Desert. Plus a sponsorship for the children's museum. Which is doing a fundraising event right now coupled with the city of Rancho Mirage."

Attendees could purchase tickets for raffles, bets on horses, and enjoy food and beverages.

"To have fun, enjoy the crowd the drinks, the race, and support the rotary," said Nancy Demorris.

A majority of attendees wore traditional Kentucky Derby outfits and took this opportunity to celebrate derby day.

I know the big party was at Churchill Downs today but we had some representation in the valley! 🏇🏼



The Rotary Club of Rancho Mirage hosted a fundraiser party benefiting local organizations. @CollegeofDesert internship program / Ukraine relief fund + more @KESQ @RelxRnchoMirage! pic.twitter.com/MLTH4I24Zx — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 8, 2022

Proceeds will be spread across the organizations and will be used to make a difference in the community.

"The city of Rancho Mirage is matching the funds we donate to the museum," said Hammer.