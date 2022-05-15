Skip to Content
Cub Swanson talks next fight, bringing MMA to Coachella Valley

Local legend Cub Swanson was tee'ing it up at the Grant Fuhr celebrity invitational and on Sunday opened up about his future.

The Palm Springs native, Cathedral City high school grad's last fight was Dec. 18 2021 in a TKO against Darren Elkins. Swanson says he hopes to bring the UFC to the desert.

"I was hoping my next fight would be here in the desert, I'm not giving up on that. Probably will do a fight sometime this year and I'm hoping for a big push for the beginning of next year," said Swanson.

"Hopefully we can get the UFC to understand that coming to the desert is a huge thing. I promise that it will sell out with the support of everyone here in the desert."

Swanson is eyeing the newly built Acrisure Arena that will be opening at the end of the year.

