May 21, 2022 10:02 PM
Palm Desert alum Brian Serven hits two home runs in first two MLB hits

Brian Serven. Have yourself a day!

The Palm Desert alum who was called up the Rockies earlier this week, hit two home runs with his family in the stands on Saturday night against the Mets. Serven became the third player in major league history to hit two home runs in first two major league hits.

Serven certainly had the hot bat, but also showcased his defensive ability behind the plate.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

