Palm Desert alum Brian Serven hits two home runs in first two MLB hits

Brian Serven. Have yourself a day!

The Palm Desert alum who was called up the Rockies earlier this week, hit two home runs with his family in the stands on Saturday night against the Mets. Serven became the third player in major league history to hit two home runs in first two major league hits.

Big time Brian! Hits a homer for his first career @MLB hit! @PDAztecsports ⚾️ alum making his presence known for the @Rockies! @KESQ https://t.co/QjPmZCj8Iq — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 22, 2022

Making @MLB history is one thing...but making history with your family in the stands is ALL-TIME! Congrats to Brian Serven and the whole Serven family on a night they'll remember forever! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Rockies @PDAztecsports https://t.co/Whui8wYqhb pic.twitter.com/fmTYFc0F0V — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 22, 2022

Serven certainly had the hot bat, but also showcased his defensive ability behind the plate.