Palm Desert’s Brian Serven makes MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies in front of family

Welcome to the Show! Palm Desert High School grad Brian Serven made his MLB debut on Wednesday for the Colorado Rockies.

It's Serven Szn 😤



Brian got the call & will be making his MLB debut today! #Rockies pic.twitter.com/p9gM81yAGb — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

There’s truly nothing like making your MLB debut.



Go be great, 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/8CWXZAW0zO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

Serven, 27, graduated from PDHS in 2013 and went on to attend Arizona State. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 5th round of the MLB draft in 2016.

He's spent the past six years getting ready for today, continuing to get better in the minor leagues. In 1163 at-bats, Serven has a .245 batting average with 285 hits, 44 home runs, and 160 RBIs. He was called up to the major leagues on Tuesday, for the first time in his career.

Serven, a catcher, makes his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants. The game started early in the afternoon. Serven is batting at the bottom of the line-up, making his first major league at-bat shortly before 1 p.m. in the bottom of the 2nd inning where he grounded out but it's wasn't too bad. During his first career at-bat, he hit a foul ball right to his family in the stands!

Baseball is special 🥹



Brian Serven fouled off the 1st pitch of his 1st major league AB. Where did it end up? In the hands of his family watching him play! pic.twitter.com/Bnadf9AcRC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

His family made the trip out to Colorado on Tuesday for Wednesdays game and shared with News Channel 3 how surreal the past few days have been.

Just got off with Brian Serven's parents and sister following his debut for the @Rockies - good things happen to good people! And that's what the Serven's are! More tonight on @KESQ! @BlakeArthur24 @Jesus_G_Reyes @KarenDevineKESQ @PDAztecsports @pdhsalumni pic.twitter.com/ktZ45tbC5d — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 19, 2022

"It was all a blur, and he called and wanted to talk to my wife and myself at the same time. So we put our phone on speaker and he broke the news to us," said Jim Serven, Brian's Dad. "He was emotional too and he said I got to tell you guys. I got the call. I'm going."

"It was just incredible, so deserving and just so special. I really can't talk about it, I'll start crying," said Laura Serven, Brian's Mom.

Serven finished 0-2 in the game. He was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the 8th, kicking off a rally that led to the Rockies picking up a 5-3 win.

You can get updates on the game through MLB Gameday