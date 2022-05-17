Skip to Content
Colorado Rockies call up Palm Desert standout Brian Serven

Brian Serven
MLB
Brian Serven

Palm Desert High School graduate Brian Serven is going to the major leagues! The Colorado Rockies announced that they will be calling up the local standout ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Serven, 27, was drafted by the Rockies in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He's been working his way through the minor leagues over the past six years.

He's had a great season, with a particularly strong play at the end of April.

It's the first time Serven has gotten the call up to the big leagues.

Back in September, Serven, while playing for the Albuquerque Isotopes, the AAA affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, hit a two-run homer off of Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw.

CBS Sports reports that Serven will serve as Colorado's new No. 2 catcher behind Elias Diaz.

Brian's father, Jim, coaches softball at Palm Desert high school. The Aztecs made it to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Softball Championships.

Jesus Reyes

