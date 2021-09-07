Major Moment: Former Palm Desert standout Brian Serven blasts home-run off Clayton Kershaw

Local Sports Events

Former Palm Desert standout Brian Serven had a moment on Tuesday night that he will never forget.

The 26-year-old Serven, who is currently playing for the Albuquerque Isotopes, which is an AAA affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, blasted a two-run homer off one of the greatest pitchers of all time in Clayton Kershaw.

https://twitter.com/MiLB/status/1435403118418800648?s=20

Kershaw, a 3-time Cy Young award winner and future Hall-of-Famer, was making a rehab start in AAA for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Brian's father Jim, who used to coach basketball at Palm Desert high school, called Sports Director Blake Arthur immediately to share the news.

https://twitter.com/BlakeArthur24/status/1435460502436544516?s=20

And it wasn't a cheap homer either.

Served added, "the left fielder didn't even move. They said it was estimated about 420 feet. It was a bomb."

The ball left the stadium, hopefully found and returned to Brian to keep for the rest of his life.