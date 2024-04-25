Spring Sports: LQ baseball and Indio softball complete perfect league seasons; DEL finals for track, tennis, swim

It was one of the busiest sports days of the year, at least at the local high school level.

We had Desert Empire League finals for a few sports, as well as a pair of perfection on the diamond.

Congrats to Indio softball, finishing a perfect 14-0 in DVL this season following a 4-0 win over rival Coachella Valley this afternoon. The Lady Rajahs will now look to the playoffs. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @IndioHS_Sports @Mrs21Rodriguez @IHSRajahs @CityofIndio pic.twitter.com/99EbHFD3LH — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 26, 2024

DEL tennis finals 🎾🏆



In an all-Saints singles final, freshman Caleb Kassinove won the championship, defeating Kieffer Brown 6-1, 6-0. Kassinove is first freshman to take the title.



In an all-Aztecs doubles final, it was PD's top team of Jakkaraju and Kakar taking the crown. pic.twitter.com/CzaiOCIVWc — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 26, 2024

Here at the Swim DEL Finals at La Quinta High School. Here are all the seniors getting honored. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/fddb0cSrzU — Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) April 25, 2024

Watch the video for highlights of all the action and stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of local high school sports.