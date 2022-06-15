Charlie Reiter, Palm Desert alum, talks major debut at 122nd U.S. Open

On Thursday in Brookline, Massachusetts Charlie Reiter will make his first appearance at a major tournament.

The 122nd U.S. Open will have the 156 best players in the world tee off for a shot to be cemented into golf history, and the 22-year-old Palm Desert alum finds himself facing the biggest challenge of his young career.

PD Alum's are having themselves a year



Touched base with @charles_reiter in Brookline, MA ahead of @usopengolf and his Major debut. The stache and Charlie are ready!



We'll have continuing coverage on Major talk this week!

Reiter just finished his final year of collegiate golf at the University of San Diego and qualified for the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco last week.

"Just the emotions, it was just awesome. Just knowing that I could make it to the US Open and get a chance to play and prove myself in a sense," said Reiter.

Charlie has been living nearly his whole life breathing, playing, and competing on the golf course. In 2019 at the Career Builder Classic, Reiter shot 63 to set the tournament course record at PGA West’s Stadium Course.

Growing up in Palm Desert / Coachella Valley - golf is at your finger tips! And @charles_reiter certainly took advantage of that



Hear much more from Charlie on what playing in the 122nd #USOpen means to him tonight

"But it was funny, I played in that and then had to drive back to Palm Desert and then drive back to San Diego to move out of my apartment," said Reiter after he qualified. "So it was a busy week."

Reiter will be in the last group tee'ing off in the first round at 2:42 pacific time. You can find more on tee times and the 122nd US Open here.

