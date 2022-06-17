Charlie Reiter misses cut at 122nd U.S. Open, finishes +11

In his major championship debut, Charlie Reiter finishes at (+11) and missed the cut at the U.S. Open on Friday in Brookline, MA.

Everybody has to start somewhere - @charles_reiter finishes his Major debut at (+11) 76, 75 #USOpen



Charlie will turn pro later this summer and showed some flashes of his aggressive game! We are looking forward to following along his pursuit for golf greatness🏌🏼‍♂️📈 @KESQ pic.twitter.com/egoCCUzrmy — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 17, 2022

The 2018 Palm Desert alum showed some fight in Round 2 with five birdies, but had two double-bogeys on the back nine that set him back.

Reiter did show his length on the big stick, with an average driving distance of 292 yards.

Although Charlie did not make it into the weekend, this was a taste of what competing against the worlds best feels like. Reiter will turn pro later this summer and will continue his pursuit to compete on the PGA Tour.

The 122nd @usopengolf tee's off tomorrow and Palm Desert alum @charles_reiter is in the field playing in his first major. @BaileyKESQ spoke with Reiter in Brookline ahead of play! #USOpen https://t.co/h0Vi2poLOT — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) June 16, 2022