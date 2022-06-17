Skip to Content
Charlie Reiter misses cut at 122nd U.S. Open, finishes +11

Amateur Charles Reiter plays a shot during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Robert Beck/USGA)
Buffalo Agency
In his major championship debut, Charlie Reiter finishes at (+11) and missed the cut at the U.S. Open on Friday in Brookline, MA.

The 2018 Palm Desert alum showed some fight in Round 2 with five birdies, but had two double-bogeys on the back nine that set him back.

Reiter did show his length on the big stick, with an average driving distance of 292 yards.

Although Charlie did not make it into the weekend, this was a taste of what competing against the worlds best feels like. Reiter will turn pro later this summer and will continue his pursuit to compete on the PGA Tour.

