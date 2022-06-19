AJGA will hold its Junior Championship at PGA West for first time next week

A handful of the best young golfers in the country will compete for the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Junior Championship at PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament course.

A new chapter for the @AJGAGolf this week - @PGAWESTGOLF will host the Junior Championship for the first time 🏜️⛳️🏆



Spoke with PGA West Director of Golf Chris Caballero (Cabby!) & Tournament Director Libby Burroughs ahead of the event. More details tonight on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/4cAzwHBiSb — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 20, 2022

"We are really excited for this event. We have some of the top juniors from all over the world and a couple different countries who are coming here this week," said Tournament Director Libby Burroughs. "This is our first time at PGA West to host a tournament, so we are very excited to be out here this week and let our juniors play on the same course some of the pro's play on."

"Excited to have these players out here. It is open to the public so we ask that everyone come out and watch these juniors, you would be amazed to see what they can do with some of these courses," said PGA West Director of Golf Chris Caballero. "You'd be surprised that they could probably compete with some of these PGA tour players."

Monday and Tuesday will host qualifying rounds and then following a three-day tournament format. Both a boys and girls champion will be crowned.

