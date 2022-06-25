Skip to Content
Power baseball in mid-summer form, win 8th-straight

Make it eight.

Palm Springs Power baseball beat the Southern Nevada Coyotes, 9-1, on Saturday night at Palm Springs stadium to improve to 12-2.

Power plated five runs in the eighth inning and held the Coyotes to one hit and one run. In back to back games Palm Springs out scored Southern Nevada 16-1.

CJ Broussard picked up the win for the Power.

