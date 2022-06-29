Cathedral City’s Kamil Pelovello qualifies for AAU Junior Olympics in August

Let me be the first to introduce you to 13-year-old Kamil Pelovello.

A natural born athlete that has been dead focused on his potential on the track.

Pelovello dominated in the Southern California Qualifiers in June and placed first in the 100m, 3rd in the 200m, and 5th in the 400m.

His 100m first place was clocked at 12.04, but his personal record is 11.78.

"It was a good race, I was in my mind a lot," said Pelovello. "I was really really nervous, but at the end I came in first place and did what I needed to do."

With each placement, Pelovello qualified and will be headed to North Carolina for the AAU Junior Olympic Games July. 30 - Aug. 6th.

The top six athletes from each region of the country qualify, and Pelovello will be the number one seed representing Southern California in the 100m.

"You can expect first place in all my races," said Pellovello. "I will show them. All first places."

Pelovello trains several times a week at Empowerment SSA in Cathedral City. He and his parents moved full-time to the Coachella Valley from Los Angeles.

Pelovello was adopted when he was six years old. He says he hopes to inspire other foster kids to pursue their dream.

"My goal is is to make it into the Olympics," said Pelovello. "I spent my first six years of my life in foster care, so to show all those kids in foster care that they can do something as well and become great."