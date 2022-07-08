Palm Desert 10u All-Stars are District Champions, make it to Regionals

Despite triple digit heat, the Palm Desert 10u All-stars have been thriving this summer.

"I think it's one of the best teams I've played on," said Declan Brummett. "Now that I think about it, it is. We play hard, we have good coaches, and we work as a team which leads us to winning."

You do not want to face this team 😤⚾️



Palm Desert 10u All Stars are in the District Championships this weekend and we are featuring the desert sluggers tonight on @KESQ! @PalmDesertGov pic.twitter.com/xcuXke6TSY — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) July 8, 2022

The team led by head coach Jeff Brummett has only been together three weeks and in their first tournament they mounted an incredible eight-run comeback. Palm Desert was down, 5-12, in the final inning and rallied eight runs to become District Champions.

"I tell them three rules. First rule is have fun. Second rule is support your teammates whether it was a good or bad play, and third rule is try your best," said Brummett. "If we stick to those three rules, we should be successful and we are. We are just trying to create memories for these kids and so far so good."

"It's nice to play on this team. I have never been on an All-Star team and now I know what its like," said Vincent Romano. "It's pretty good. Especially having teammates that care."

"It is very fun to be apart of a team that knows how to play the game, and can hit and play good defense," said Andrew Allett.

The PD All-Stars will be heading to Regionals July 7-11 in Hemet.