29 Palms All-Star softball team building on an undefeated season

What a summer it has been for this 29 Palms softball. The All-Star girls squad made up of 13-15 year-olds is undefeated and moving on to Round 3 of the Southern California Softball Championships.

The players call themselves "Deuce Nine" and a majority of them have been playing softball together since kindergarten.

29 Palms won the District 58 championship, and have outscored their opponents this post season 25-4.

Lead by head coach Rose Silvas, 29 Palms has thrived behind Jenica Silvas, Jayda Lampkin, and Anise Youso.

Up next, 29 Palms plays against Westchester Del Rey on Monday at 7 p.m. You can find the full playoff bracket HERE.