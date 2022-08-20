Brandun Lee survives and stays perfect, 26-0, with UD over Will Madera
Bounce back Brandun.
After getting knocked down for the first time in his career, La Quinta's Brandun Lee defeats Will Madera with UD in 10 rounds to improve to 26-0 in Hollywood, Florida.
"Death before dishonor."@Brandun_Lee never gives up 💯#FigueroaLipinets #LeeMadera pic.twitter.com/eUWl9PlrVu— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 21, 2022
Over a thousand punches were thrown during the fight. Lee said after the win, "It's a part of the game. I got hit with a clean shot. Not once did I ever fold not once did I attempt to quit. I'm a fighter I will fight to the death. Like I said before and I'll say it again, death before dishonor."
Wow. A small list of athletes that can suffer this and fight SEVEN more rounds....AND win! @Brandun_Lee stays perfect!— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) August 21, 2022
26-0. What a performance. @KESQ #LeeMadera https://t.co/26mJDy2g1m
Fists are flying in Florida 🥵#FigueroaLipinets #LeeMadera pic.twitter.com/Hg32RAyZK7— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 21, 2022