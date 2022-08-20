Brandun Lee survives and stays perfect, 26-0, with UD over Will Madera

Bounce back Brandun.

After getting knocked down for the first time in his career, La Quinta's Brandun Lee defeats Will Madera with UD in 10 rounds to improve to 26-0 in Hollywood, Florida.

Over a thousand punches were thrown during the fight. Lee said after the win, "It's a part of the game. I got hit with a clean shot. Not once did I ever fold not once did I attempt to quit. I'm a fighter I will fight to the death. Like I said before and I'll say it again, death before dishonor."