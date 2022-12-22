National Champion Brook Sibrian talks Espinoza boxing club influence, rise to the top

Here in our desert there has been a National Champion crowned in the ring. Brook Sibrian, 29, has officially reached the No. 1 ranking in the USA Boxing 114 weight class.

National Champion Brook Sibrian out of Lee Espizona's Boxing Club in @CityofCoachella is now ranked #⃣1⃣ in her WC for @USABoxing! 🥊



📺 Coverage tonight ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Jesus_G_Reyes @SteveKim323 pic.twitter.com/rLTF8ju1JS — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) December 23, 2022

Brook Sibrian & fiance Jose Soto

Training out of Hall of Famer Lee Espinoza's boxing club in Coachella, Sibrian has only been competing professionally for a year and a half.

"Coachella is my home now and we have had such great support from the city and Lee Espinoza who opened the doors for us," said Sibrian. "And we really want to carry on his legacy."

"She has proved everybody wrong and her style is something everybody would love," said head coach Marcos Caballero. "To see her fight it's aggressive and entertainment."

Sibrian won the 2022 National Championship in Lubbock, Texas earlier this month.

"I tried to tell everybody 3 years ago, but they didn't listen," said manager Jose Soto. "You have power you have speed, your style I know what it can become if you go forward and don't stop punching hard. I told her I think you are going to take a national title if you decide to go amateur, and here we are."

Brook Sibrian at Espinoza Boxing Club in Coachella

"I am just really grateful for the family that we built here and we just want to keep it alive," said Sibrian.