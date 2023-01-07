Brandun Lee wins in D.C. to stay perfect, 27-0 22 KOs
Coachella Valley native Brandun Lee keeps his undefeated record alive in defeating Argentina’s Diego Luque in the 4th round at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.
2⃣7⃣-0⃣❗️@Brandun_Lee shows up and shows out again! #ShowTime— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) January 8, 2023
The LQ native starts the new year right where he left off. Winning 🥊 @BlakeArthur24 @KESQ @Jesus_G_Reyes https://t.co/5xEc37fMHx
Lee, 27-0 22 KOs, spoke with News Channel 3 ahead of this weekends fight.
Statement MADE by @BrandunLee 🔥— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 8, 2023
The rising ⭐ stops Luque in round 4 to remain unbeaten.@BCampbell @lthomasnews | #DavisGarcia Prelims: https://t.co/on6tcdweKK pic.twitter.com/pJl3wwelCX
Lee responded with firepower in this fight after his last appearance went the distance, 10 rounds against Will Madera.
Fight night kicks off the #DavisGarcia prelims, with @lthomasnews and @BCampbell on the call 💪— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 7, 2023
Stream them LIVE at 6:45pm ET/3:45pm PT: https://t.co/ILzkFYFTSN#MielnickiRosales #LeeLuque #MarshallWest pic.twitter.com/tLAlsbYMPC