Brandun Lee wins in D.C. to stay perfect, 27-0 22 KOs

Coachella Valley native Brandun Lee keeps his undefeated record alive in defeating Argentina’s Diego Luque in the 4th round at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.

Lee, 27-0 22 KOs, spoke with News Channel 3 ahead of this weekends fight.

Lee responded with firepower in this fight after his last appearance went the distance, 10 rounds against Will Madera.

