Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KO) back in the ring Saturday, ready to rebound from knockdown in last fight

La Quinta native Brandun Lee is set to fight Saturday.

Lee (26-0, 22 KO) will take on Argentina’s Diego Luque in eight round super lightweight matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Lee ahead of this fight, which can be watched via free live stream on the SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show.

Lee has stopped 15 of his last 17 opponents and is one of the sport’s most fearsome punchers. The 23-year-old has shown his boxing acumen in winning a pair of 10-round decisions in his last two fights, besting Zachary Ochoa in April and Will Madera in August.

Trained by his father Bobby, Lee was also an accomplished amateur, going an estimated 195 amateur fights with only five losses and capturing gold at the prestigious 2015 U.S. Junior National Championships at 145 pounds. He will be opposed by the Cordoba, Argentina native Luque (21-10-2, 10 KOs), who took 140-pound contender Jack Catterall the distance in a 2016 bout.