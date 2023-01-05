Skip to Content
News
By
January 5, 2023 11:10 PM
Published 10:26 PM

Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KO) back in the ring Saturday, ready to rebound from knockdown in last fight

La Quinta native Brandun Lee is set to fight Saturday.

Lee (26-0, 22 KO) will take on Argentina’s Diego Luque in eight round super lightweight matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Lee ahead of this fight, which can be watched via free live stream on the SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show.

Lee has stopped 15 of his last 17 opponents and is one of the sport’s most fearsome punchers. The 23-year-old has shown his boxing acumen in winning a pair of 10-round decisions in his last two fights, besting Zachary Ochoa in April and Will Madera in August.

Trained by his father Bobby, Lee was also an accomplished amateur, going an estimated 195 amateur fights with only five losses and capturing gold at the prestigious 2015 U.S. Junior National Championships at 145 pounds. He will be opposed by the Cordoba, Argentina native Luque (21-10-2, 10 KOs), who took 140-pound contender Jack Catterall the distance in a 2016 bout.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content