today at 8:40 PM
Published 8:14 PM

CVF’s win streak comes to an end in a, 3-2, loss to Ontario Reign in shootout

The Firebirds seven game win streak was snapped by the Ontario Reign in a shootout, 3-2, on Sunday at Acrisure Arena.

Coachella Valley scored in the first 17 second in the game, but the Reign scored two of their own in the third period that eventually led to overtime.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut was the featured guest for the puck drop before the game during Pride Weekend festivities.

The Firebirds put 32 shots on net in the loss that moved them to 22-6-3-1 on the season. Coachella Valley went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and finished 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds face the San Jose Barracuda Tuesday, January 10th. Puck drop is set for 7pm.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

