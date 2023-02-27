Multiple Reports: Lakers fear Lebron James will be out several weeks due foot injury

The Los Angeles Lakers may be without Lebron James during a crucial part of the season.

Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that sources tell him the Lakers fear James will be indefinitely sidelined with a right foot injury. ESPN reports that the team fears he will be out for several weeks.

James suffered the injury during the Lakers' big comeback win Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. During the third quarter, James went down. He could be heard telling teammates, "I heard it pop." He finished the game but could be seen walking with a notable limp.

This comes during an important stretch for the Lakers' season. The team is currently the 12th seed in a tight playoff race. The team is about two games back from the 10th seed, which would put them in the final play-in spot. They are two-and-a-half games back from the 6th-seed Mavericks.

NBA Western Conference Standings (2/27/23)

James isn't the only key injury for the Lakers. The teams's newly acquired starting point guard, D'Angelo Russell, is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He was taken out early with an injury during Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors and missed the Mavericks game.