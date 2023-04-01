Desert Sands Friday Night Lights brings together entire Coachella Valley

Every Friday night hundreds of youth football players gather on the fields on the corner of Washington and Palm Royale Dr.

Ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade, Desert Sands Friday Night Lights is an organized flag football league that welcomes kids from the entire Coachella Valley.

"Its a great community event out here, we have families come from Desert Hot Springs, Mecca, Palm Springs to come out and watch their kids play," said Comissioner John Maldonado. "We have cheerleaders, great food, and its a whole lot of fun."

"What is special is John and I grew up together playing sports. Our kids have aged out and we wanted to give back," said Co-Commissioner Tom Roche. "So we created this league nine years ago with this vision that we are going to develop these kids in our community to be good citizens."

For more information on the league visit Desert Sands FNL.