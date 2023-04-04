Student Athlete of the Week – Kassidy Munoz

La Quinta softball has been a perennial powerhouse. The Blackhawks are currently riding a 29-game win streak in the DEL, and senior Kassidy Munoz is a big reason why.

“I started when I was 7 years old,” said senior captain Kassidy Munoz. “Never had a break and went straight into it. I grew up on the ball field because my brothers played since I was a baby.”

“She’s a phenomenal player. Not only on the field, but off the field is she a great person and respectful and kind,” said La Quinta head coach Brianna Luna. “In between the lines she is a competitor and loves to hype up her teammates and do everything she can to help her team win. I’m so glad she’s on my team.”

What’s been your favorite part about playing here at La Quinta?

“All the league titles,” said Munoz. “It’s been fun. We are really energetic, and we are known for our intensity. Being in the dugout loud and having fun is my favorite.”

“Here at La Quinta first and foremost we love to embody family and she definitely has been a huge contributor to that,” said Luna. “She leads very well. She has high expectations for herself, which also elevated her teammates. Iron sharpens iron.”

Munoz has dazzled as a catcher and says she is just scratching the surface. Southern Utah University agreed, signed, sealed and delivered. Munoz has committed to play Division 1 softball.

“Really excited, it’s always been a dream. Ever since I started playing my goal was Division 1 softball and I just worked and worked until it came true,” said Munoz.

“It’s amazing to see how much better she has gotten over the years and she is a true testament to what hard work is and it’s amazing to see her blossom,” said Luna.