Skip to Content
Sports
By
Updated
today at 11:11 PM
Published 10:48 PM

Brandun Lee remains perfect, Sebastian Fundora falls in Carson

Coachella Valley's very own Brandun Lee and Sebastian Fundora fought on the same card Saturday night in Carson.

Lee went the distance against Pedro Campa and ultimately won in a unanimous decision. Lee improves his record to 28-0.

In the main event, Fundora was up against Brian Mendoza for the super welterweight title.

Mendoza got the best of Fundora and won with a knockout in the 7th round.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content