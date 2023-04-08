Brandun Lee remains perfect, Sebastian Fundora falls in Carson
Coachella Valley's very own Brandun Lee and Sebastian Fundora fought on the same card Saturday night in Carson.
Lee went the distance against Pedro Campa and ultimately won in a unanimous decision. Lee improves his record to 28-0.
Let's run back the tape 🔄@Brandun_Lee and Pedro Campa absolutely dueled for 10-straight rounds 😤#LeeCampa | #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/0n7m1E58uy— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023
.@BrandunLee is learning something new every fight 📚— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023
Tune into the #FundoraMendoza post-fight presser LIVE: https://t.co/pK6GAaJdZa pic.twitter.com/2cgYbMp7Rh
In the main event, Fundora was up against Brian Mendoza for the super welterweight title.
Mendoza got the best of Fundora and won with a knockout in the 7th round.
That's worth a rewatch... or ten 💥🥊— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023
What a knockout for @LaBalaMendoza, as he sends Fundora flying to the canvas in the 7th 😳#FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/FMfK5WzGQp
"We gotta make these fights. I'll be back."@SebastianFundo1 stays humble and looks to the future 🥊#FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/AMZQe9pnSr— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023