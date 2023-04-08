Brandun Lee remains perfect, Sebastian Fundora falls in Carson

Coachella Valley's very own Brandun Lee and Sebastian Fundora fought on the same card Saturday night in Carson.

Lee went the distance against Pedro Campa and ultimately won in a unanimous decision. Lee improves his record to 28-0.

In the main event, Fundora was up against Brian Mendoza for the super welterweight title.

Mendoza got the best of Fundora and won with a knockout in the 7th round.

That's worth a rewatch... or ten 💥🥊



What a knockout for @LaBalaMendoza, as he sends Fundora flying to the canvas in the 7th 😳#FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/FMfK5WzGQp — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023