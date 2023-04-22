COD men’s tennis beats Ventura to advance to State Final

In seeking their 17th State Championship, College of the Desert breezed by Ventura College in the SoCal Finals, 6-1, on Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners went up 2-1 after doubles and won #3-6 singles to close out the win.

D1: Jinsei Tajima / Philemon Jabin (VENT) def. Joseph Corse / Eita Ishikawa (COD) 9-8

D2: Hernan Quiroz / Matthew Shaw (COD) def. Santino Serralonga / Valentino Oggero (VENT) 8-5

D3: Ian Rabtsevich / Nathan Caolie (COD) def. Eduardo Gorgonio Criscuolo / Lucas Abreau (VENT) 8-5

S1: Eita Ishikawa (COD) up on Jinsei Tajima (VENT) 6-4, 3-4 DNF

S2: Hernan Quiroz (COD) up on Santino Serralonga (VENT) 6-3, 5-3 DNF

S3: Joseph Corse (COD) def. Philemon Jabin (VENT) 7-6, 6-1S4: Nathan Caolie (COD) def. Lucas Abreau (VENT) 6-0, 6-1S5: Matthew Shaw (COD) def. Valentino Oggero (VENT) 6-2, 6-4S6: Ian Rabtsevich (COD) def. Julian Tellez (VENT) 6-2, 7-6

Up next, COD travels to Ojai for the State Championship against American River College on April, 26th.

Women's Tennis

The Women's team traveled to Orange Coast for their respective SoCal Final, but come up just short in a, 5-4, loss.