Paul Salow retiring after 40+ years of coaching in the Coachella Valley

The Mighty Arabs softball team says farewell to their leader. Head Coach Paul Salow tells News Channel 3 he is retiring following their playoff loss to MLK.

Salow lead CV to an undefeated regular season and a DVL title.

"This is my 30th year here at CV and my 40th year in the district. I did baseball before I came over to the softball field. I have bee coaching high school sports for over 40 years," said Salow.

Did you ever think it would turn into 42 years?

"No! But I love sports and I knew when I got into it I was in it for the long haul," said Salow. "I taught here at CV high school for 34 years and it was just part of what I did. Come to school and teach ad then after school its coaching."