Coachella Valley, Calgary set for clash in Pacific Division Finals

The highly anticipated playoff matchup between the top two teams is set.

The Calgary Wranglers and Coachella Valley Firebirds will face off in a best-of-five series to determine who advances to the next round of the playoffs.

Calgary comes in as the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with 106 points. Meanwhile, Coachella Valley enters as the No. 2 seed after finishing with 103 points.

"I think it's the match-up everybody wanted to see," said goalie Joey Daccord. "Us and them, all year neck and neck for the most points in the entire league and the division as well."

"This by far has just blown everything else out of the water," - Joey Daccord, Firebirds Goalie giving high praise for the support and enthusiasm from the fans at Acrisure Arena and the entire CV community!

"We had a good battle with them during the regular season so we are looking forward to it," said captain Max McCormick.

"It's going to be fast, its going to be physical," said right wing Jeremy McKenna. "Whenever it begins we will be ready and we will have a good game plan and execute the game plan."

The series starts Thursday in Calgary with Game 1.

