Lemon Drops, pickleball, and golf. 94-year-old Jo Anne Nichols does it all at BDCC

Pickleball is widely known as a sport for anyone and any age. Golf however, a little different story.

94-year-old Jo Anne Nichols doesn't just play both at Bermuda Dunes Country Club, she wins at both!

Jo Anne Nichols

“When I was 13 my Dad gave me a golf club on a hill and I swung 13 times and never hit the ball,” said Jo Anne Nichols. “So I am tenacious.”

“She is a one-of-a-kind data point,” said Frank Fennema. “Great golfer, great pickleball player, she does it all and never gets sick. It’s amazing. I’m just glad I have one percent of that gene pool.”

Nichols has a steep athletic history. Born in Washington, she was married to a Boston Celtic and has five career hole-in-one's.

“We have played in South Africa together, Scotland, Ireland, she took me for my 50th birthday to Pebble Beach. We’ve done Pinehurst a couple of times,” said Carol Bartholomay. “She is pretty aggressive. A true competitor.”

“Four days of pickleball and three days of golf,” said Nichols. "That's my week."

Do you get tired?

“No,” said Nichols. “My friends are my kid's friends now which are mostly younger. I am going to be 95 next month so I am glad that I am still playing.”

Nichols is also known for her Lemon Drops. There is something about those lemons at Bermuda Dunes.