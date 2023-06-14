Skip to Content
Uber, Asian Tour, and now the U.S. Open. Berry Henson will make major debut at LACC

today at 6:42 PM
Published 6:40 PM

Palm Desert Alum and La Quinta resident Berry Henson is living the dream in the City of Angels on one of golf's biggest stages.

After 20 years of professional golf, the 43-year-old will make his major championship debut at LACC.

Since 2016 Henson has driven for Uber and accumulated over 3,000 rides around the Coachella Valley. He currently plays on the Asian Tour and was scheduled to be in Thailand for a tournament this week.

Watch Berry's full U.S. Open interview.

Henson and his trainer Anthony Spain have dialed it up in the last 5 weeks and have seen significant improvements.

"We are going to be rolling pretty deep I'm expecting 40-50 people from the desert coming out on Thursday," said Spain. "I'm excited for him to get out there and show everyone what he can do."

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for coverage throughout the U.S. Open.

