Uber, Asian Tour, and now the U.S. Open. Berry Henson will make major debut at LACC

Palm Desert Alum and La Quinta resident Berry Henson is living the dream in the City of Angels on one of golf's biggest stages.

After 20 years of professional golf, the 43-year-old will make his major championship debut at LACC.

It’s U.S. Open week! ⛳️



We are dialed in for our guy Berry Henson, the 43-year-old Palm Desert Alum and LQ resident is living the dream! This is what makes the #USOpen so special. @1Spain1 @BlakeArthur24



Our @KESQ story before he left for #LACC ➡️ https://t.co/ZSmZOvwGAV pic.twitter.com/Ds4OAjMYBY — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 12, 2023

Since 2016 Henson has driven for Uber and accumulated over 3,000 rides around the Coachella Valley. He currently plays on the Asian Tour and was scheduled to be in Thailand for a tournament this week.

How many mini tours?!



Needless to say, #USOpen first-timer @BerryHenson has been around the block (and the world)! pic.twitter.com/2PuoqjVHhc — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2023

Watch Berry's full U.S. Open interview.

Henson and his trainer Anthony Spain have dialed it up in the last 5 weeks and have seen significant improvements.

"We are going to be rolling pretty deep I'm expecting 40-50 people from the desert coming out on Thursday," said Spain. "I'm excited for him to get out there and show everyone what he can do."

If you haven’t heard of @BerryHenson give him a follow. Amazing story this week qualifying for first US Open. He has been dedicated to his speed with trainer Anthony Spain for many years and has gained distance. Here is a sample of the speed and power work they do in the gym. pic.twitter.com/Ur4KNn4kSD — SuperSpeedGolf (@SuperSpeedGolf) June 12, 2023

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for coverage throughout the U.S. Open.