Berry Henson misses cut at U.S. Open, the dream week comes to an end

La Quinta resident Berry Henson has been trying to make the U.S. Open since 1998. This week he finally made the major championship field, but comes up short on Friday and finished at (+10).

Henson made national headlines this week, he detailed his journey from multiple professional golf tour's to being a part-time Uber driver.

How many mini tours?!



Needless to say, #USOpen first-timer @BerryHenson has been around the block (and the world)! pic.twitter.com/2PuoqjVHhc — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2023

Watch News Channel 3's interview with Henson before he left for the U.S. Open.