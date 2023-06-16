Skip to Content
Berry Henson misses cut at U.S. Open, the dream week comes to an end

Published 6:40 PM

La Quinta resident Berry Henson has been trying to make the U.S. Open since 1998. This week he finally made the major championship field, but comes up short on Friday and finished at (+10).

Henson made national headlines this week, he detailed his journey from multiple professional golf tour's to being a part-time Uber driver.

Watch News Channel 3's interview with Henson before he left for the U.S. Open.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

