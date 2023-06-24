Skip to Content
Sports

“Special group, city, and now culture.” Firebirds reflect on season in exit interviews

By
New
Published 7:11 PM

Following Wednesday's Game 7 OT loss to the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals, the Firebirds addressed the media on Friday afternoon for one last time.

Andrew Potrualski, Kole Lind, Tye Kartye, Max McCormick, Ryker Evans, Matt Tennyson, and Joey Daccord spoke at the podium. All shared their admiration, appreciation, and joy they had on and off the ice over the last year.

Complete Game 7 LIVE coverage from Acrisure Arena.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for off-season Firebird coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content