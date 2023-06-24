“Special group, city, and now culture.” Firebirds reflect on season in exit interviews

Following Wednesday's Game 7 OT loss to the Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Finals, the Firebirds addressed the media on Friday afternoon for one last time.

Fan favorite and Firebirds star goaltender Joey Daccord gets emotional as he thanks the fans for their support all season. Fitting way to wrap up exit interviews today.@BaileyKESQ @KESQ @JDac35 @Firebirds @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/0h9XdkdLMD — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) June 24, 2023

Andrew Potrualski, Kole Lind, Tye Kartye, Max McCormick, Ryker Evans, Matt Tennyson, and Joey Daccord spoke at the podium. All shared their admiration, appreciation, and joy they had on and off the ice over the last year.

All things must come to an end. The @Firebirds held Exit Intv's this afternoon. Their bond and the local support stood out the most. Hear from ⬇️



-Max McCormick@KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/ASd6fW0Xp8 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) June 24, 2023

