Dodger pitcher Julio Urías placed on leave by MLB following arrest

Dodger pitcher Julio Urias -- who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic violence -- was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball today, likely ending the season for the free- agent-to-be.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the (Major League Baseball Players Association), Julio Urías has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation,'' according to an MLB statement Wednesday. "The administrative leave, which is effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time."

The Dodgers meanwhile, issued a statement Wednesday saying the team is fully cooperating with the MLB investigation.

"The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence,'' the team said.

The statement added, "We are fully cooperating with MLB's investigation and support MLB's and the Commissioner's enforcement of the policy. The Dodgers will have no further comment at this time.''

But both Dodgers General Manager Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts addressed the situation with reporters in general terms on Tuesday, with Friedman calling the allegations an "obviously, extremely disappointing development."

Roberts added he was "shocked -- everyone was. ... It is just an extremely unfortunate circumstance for everyone"

Meanwhile, the Dodgers also announced Wednesday the team is replacing the planned Sept. 21 Julio Urías bobblehead giveaway with a giveaway of "select premium bobbleheads'' for the first 30,000 fans.

Urías did not be travel with the team for a three-game series in Miami.

The 27-year-old starter, who led the National League in wins in 2021 and earned run average in 2022, was arrested late Sunday and released early Monday on $50,000 bond. A tentative court date was set for Sept. 27.

This was his second arrest for domestic violence. Urías was suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy in 2019.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,'' the Dodgers posted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

He had been scheduled to take the mound on Thursday.

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available. The Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service that Urías was arrested in Exposition Park.

The area was heavily congested Sunday night due to the soccer match between the LAFC and Inter Miami at BMO Stadium, which featured Argentinian star Lionel Messi, who plays for the Miami club. The Los Angeles Times reported that Urías was among several celebrities who attended the contest. Fellow Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw also reportedly attended the match.

Urías -- on the cusp of free agency -- is 11-8 this season with a 4.60 earned-run average. He began his Major League career with the Dodgers in 2016, and has a lifetime record of 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA.

He was suspended in 2019 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center on May 13 of that year. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying that Urías was arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument.

Urías was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in that incident, but no charges were filed.