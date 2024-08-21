High school football preview: Rancho Mirage Rattlers

Last season, the Rancho Mirage Rattlers did the unthinkable, claiming the DEL title, and Rancho is ready to go back to-back.

"Well, we're here to prove something that last year wasn't a fluke," Rattlers senior defensive end Adrian Cavillo said. "That 5-0 was for a reason, and we're going to do it again."

With seniors out a new senior class in, the Rattlers are looking forward to the season ahead.

"Well, this is a completely different team than last year's group," Rattlers head coach L.D. Matthews said. "You know, we were very excited about winning our first ever DEL championship, being able to go 5-0 and make history here at our high school. That group of seniors is gone, and this group is different, so, you know, we don't feel any pressure for the season coming up."

As their first league game is at Shadow Hills, expect Rancho Mirage to keep on fighting until the very end.

"I think they can expect a lot of young talent to show up in the games and a lot of discipline and agility," Rattlers senior offensive lineman Izaiah Heffern said. "They're going to see us push past our limits and keep pursuing that ball."

With Rancho Mirage being the team to beat this year, the Rattlers know that and only want more.

"We know that we have a target on our back," Rattlers senior defensive end Cavillo said. "We know that teams want to beat us, but that's just a little sidetrack for us. We know our bigger goal is more than the league. It's more than just winning DEL again. It's going past playoffs, so that's just a little, you know, motivation for us, but we're not worried about it."

