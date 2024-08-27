Student Athlete of the Week – Aaron Ramirez

Coachella Valley running back Aaron Ramirez is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"A word that describes him as a person is determined, and I think that's him as an athlete and as an individual," head coach Bill Johnson said. "I think he's determined to meet goals, to push through difficult times. He takes on adversity with determination and perseverance, and I think that's part of why he's been successful."

Success is the word to describe Aaron Ramirez's career at CV, tallying 3,243 yards and 42 touchdowns last season, but his mentality to be the best all started when he realized what his passion was.

"Ever since I started, I just always wanted to push myself to be better, you know," Ramirez said. "Ever since I just picked up the football, I fell in love with the game, you know. Being out here with my brothers is like being out here with my family."

That brotherhood bond that Ramirez feels is felt throughout the team when they all step onto the field.

"I think my relationship with Aaron is pretty close," senior wide receiver Mikey Rodriguez said. "He's like my brother, so just being able to go out there and compete with him on the field means a lot."

Being on the varsity team for four years, teammates and coaches have seen Ramirez put in the work on and off the field.

"I think he's become a leader on this team over the years, and he's put more emphasis on the classroom and his studies," head coach Johnson said. "Just overall, he just takes more time to really focus on what he needs to do to prepare for seasons and also to get what he needs to get done in the classroom as well."

The preparation has paid off for Ramirez, as he was recognized as the offensive player of the year in 2023 and more, for which he couldn't be more grateful.

"It's beyond a blessing, you know, just to be out here and doing what I do," Ramirez said. "I've put in a lot of work, you know, to get where I'm at now. To get the recognition, it just feels great. It's a wonderful feeling."

