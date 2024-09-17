Student Athlete of the Week – Sienna Acosta

Palm Desert libero Sienna Acosta is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"She has been working really, really hard this off-season," head coach Melissa Walker said. "So being able to see that improvement this year for us, it's been such a huge blessing, and I'm really excited for her this year."

Sienna Acosta, a libero at Palm Desert, gives it her all on the court, and her why is because of her team.

"That trait comes from just me, like wanting to be my best and wanting to give it all for my team and literally putting my body on the line for any point," senior libero Acosta said.

Along with volleyball, she's also a scholar in the classroom with a 4.0 plus GPA, and she balances both her athletics and academics through the people closest to her.

"I balance everything just by making a organized schedule and working with my parents to make sure that I'm doing what I need to do to succeed," senior libero Acosta said.

Being successful both on and off the court, she's also the spark of the group, which is recognized by the rest of the team.

"I think me and Sienna have a great relationship," junior setter Gianna Jouan said. "She's a very outgoing person, and she's always smiling, and she loves her teammates very much. I think she's just a great defensive player, and on and off the court, she has such a great personality."

Spending the last two years with the Aztecs, Acosta embraced the Palm Desert slogan of being all in as soon as she arrived.

"There was no doubt she was 100% in," head coach Walker said. "She's always working really, really hard, which makes our life easier as a staff and then her teammates as well. She's always encouraging them. I mean, if you didn't know Sienna, you would never know that she was never an Aztec. She's always been an Aztec."

