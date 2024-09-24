La Quinta wide receiver/defensive back Payton Reynolds is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Payton Reynolds is a star on both sides of the field for La Quinta, and his upbringing comes from the work he puts on the field.

"It's really just all mental," Reynolds said. "You can put anything you put your mind to. So anytime, I feel like I'm about to quit, I, like, always have more in the tank."

As a stellar athlete and student, Reynolds says it's all about having a positive and straightforward mindset.

"Having, like a good, like, mental attitude, like in the class and on the field, you can't be messing around, like, either in the class or on the field," Reynolds said. "You just got to stay focused and put your mind to it."

Playing on the varsity teams for a couple of years, Reynolds is one of the many seniors who have set an example for LQ.

"The fact that he'll do the right thing whether we're around or not," head coach Juan Ramon Ruiz said. "That's props to his upbringing, and frankly, that's what we try to, you know, get all our players to do. You know, we're always talking about the fact that you've got to do the right thing, whether we're around or not. I know he's one of those guys that will do the right thing."

With that praise from his coaches, Reynolds' character is also recognized by his teammates.

"As a teammate, he's a great teammate to be with and be around," senior running back Aiden Nsubuga said. "He has definitely an attitude of a football player, and he definitely thrives to like, accomplish his goals."

Being a big factor in the Blackhawks' undefeated season, Reynolds shows the valley that he's ready to give his all.

"He does the right thing in the classroom," head coach Ramon Ruiz said. "You know, he does the right thing outside of the classroom. He comes out here, gives 100%, and he's willing to play whatever position we ask him to play. That says a lot about the type of young man that he is."

