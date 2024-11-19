Shadow Hills quarterback Pedro Trujillo is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Pedro Trujillo went from carrying the pigskin to tossing it. It all started for the senior quarterback; by showing up and proving to his coaches that he was the right fit for the job.

"We knew we didn't really have a starting quarterback, didn't have a guy to play, and I was kind of just a placeholder to try to get other guys ready," Trujillo said. "Fortunately, we got a great O.C. Coach Mondo who played at CV, and he's helped me through a lot. He fixed my form. I mean, we watched some of my old games like Indio and Palo Verde. I cannot throw the ball at all, and now, I mean, it's not great, but I got a better form. I think that's a big testament to coach Mondo's coaching."

Trujillo wanted to give it his all in his senior year, which he did, throwing for 2,136 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he did it all for the people who are closest to him.

"My family supported me for 12 years, and I don't want to let them down," Trujillo said. "My teammates have been here since day one, and I don't want to let them down, and my coaches believe in me. It's a drive of just wanting to prove to everybody that we deserve to be here, and I just need to keep fighting."

Trujillo is successful not only in the field but also in the classroom, with a 5.0 GPA, and he strives to be the best.

"You know, a kid knows the play before you even spit out your mouth because he's already thinking about it," head coach David Palmer said. "That carries over to his, you know, academics. Academically, he's on top of it. He knows what he's doing. He knows where he wants to go. He's got a clear path of what he's striving for."

Being with the Knights for four years, head coach David Palmer knew from the jump that Trujillo was a natural-born leader.

"He doesn't fear of failing," head coach Palmer said. "He doesn't fear of leading people to, you know, wins or losses. He is just one of those kids who just strives to, you know, take charge and do his best."

