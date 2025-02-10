Luka Dončić expected to make Laker debut tonight

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - Luka Doncic is expected to make his Laker debut tonight against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena while LeBron James is expected to return to action after a one-game absence.

Doncic has not played since Dec. 25 because of a left calf sprain. The five-time All-NBA guard missed the first three games since being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade also involving the Jazz Feb. 2 and had been originally listed as questionable for Monday's game, but the team announced at 11:17 a.m. that he and James had been upgraded to probable.

James missed Saturday's 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers because of left ankle soreness. James became the oldest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in his most recent game, scoring 42 in Wednesday's 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

James was 40 years and 38 days old Wednesday, 34 days older than when Michael Jordan scored 43 points for the Washington Wizards against the New Jersey Nets on Feb. 21, 2003, the only other time in NBA history a player in his 40s scored at least 40 points.

Rookie guard Dalton Knecht was upgraded from questionable to probable at 12:13 p.m. Knecht was on the injury report because of what the team only described as ``personal'' reasons. Knecht was traded to the Charlotte Hornets Thursday as part of a package for center Mark Williams but the trade was rescinded Saturday because of what the Lakers called a ``failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.''

Forward Cam Reddish, who was also dealt in the canceled trade, will miss the game because of ``personal'' reasons.

Bronny James is listed as doubtful because of a left forearm muscle strain. In his most recent game, the oldest son of LeBron James scored a game-high 28 points for the South Bay Lakers in Friday's 122-104 victory over the Valley Suns, his fifth consecutive NBA G League game he has scored at least 15 points.

Guard Austin Reaves is listed as probable because of a left elbow contusion after scoring a career-high 45 points Saturday.

The Lakers (31-19) have won five consecutive games and nine of their last 10 to move within a half-game of fourth-place Houston (33-20) in the Western Conference.

This will be the third of four games between the teams this season. The Lakers are 2-0 against Utah, including a 105-104 victory Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City in their most recent meeting. They will also meet Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (12-39) have won two of their five games following an eight- game losing streak. Utah is 14th in the 15-team conference.

Jazz guard Isaiah Collier, a teammate of Bronny James last season at USC, is averaging 5.6 assists per game, the most among rookies.

The 7:30 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.