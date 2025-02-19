Los Angeles Chargers to Play in Sao Paulo in 2025

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - The Los Angeles Chargers will open their 2025 regular season in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the team announced today.

The Chargers' opponent, along with kickoff time for the Sept. 5 contest at Corinthians Arena, will be announced with the release of the full 2025 NFL schedule this spring.

It will be the NFL's second regular season game in Sao Paulo, the Chargers' eighth international game and fourth during the regular season.

"It's an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage,'' Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said. "It's also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America. One of the great countries of the world, Brazil is as vibrant, dynamic and culturally diverse as anywhere on the planet, and we cannot wait to experience the warmth and passion of its people during our visit.''

The Chargers will become the first NFL franchise to play games on five continents. The team has played a pair of regular-season games at London's Wembley Stadium and a preseason game in Berlin in 1994, along with a preseason game in Sydney in 1999.

In 1976, the Chargers participated in the first NFL game played outside of North America when they faced the St. Louis Cardinals in the preseason at the Mainichi Star Bowl in Tokyo.

More information can be found at Chargers.com/Brazil.