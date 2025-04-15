Dodgers legend Manny Mota recovering from stroke

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Dodgers legend Manny Mota was recovering in a hospital today from a stroke.

Mota, 87, suffered the stroke Monday night, according to the team.

"He is in recovery, where he is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably,'' according to a social media post by the Dodgers.

Mota's son José, a former player and current Dodgers broadcaster, told ESPN Deportes that his father "never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well."

Mota played 20 seasons, beginning with the San Francisco Giants in 1962. He was with the Dodgers for 13 seasons, largely as a pinch-hitter, and was named to the National League All-Star team in 1973. Upon his retirement, he held the record for career pinch hits, although that mark has since been broken.

Following his retirement as a player, he remained with the Dodgers as a coach until 2013, then moved full-time to the broadcast booth.