Skip to Content
Sports

Dodgers legend Manny Mota recovering from stroke

PHOTO: Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park, Los Angeles, California, Photo Date: 2/5/2020
guydeborg / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
PHOTO: Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park, Los Angeles, California, Photo Date: 2/5/2020
By
New
Published 10:56 AM

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Dodgers legend Manny Mota was recovering in a hospital today from a stroke.

Mota, 87, suffered the stroke Monday night, according to the team.   

"He is in recovery, where he is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably,'' according to a social media post by the Dodgers.   

Mota's son José, a former player and current Dodgers broadcaster, told ESPN Deportes that his father "never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well."

Mota played 20 seasons, beginning with the San Francisco Giants in 1962. He was with the Dodgers for 13 seasons, largely as a pinch-hitter, and was named to the National League All-Star team in 1973. Upon his retirement, he held the record for career pinch hits, although that mark has since been broken.  

Following his retirement as a player, he remained with the Dodgers as a coach until 2013, then moved full-time to the broadcast booth.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content