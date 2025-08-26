Dodgers’ preliminary 2026 schedule announced

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Dodgers will open their 2026 season by hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 26 at Dodger Stadium, according to the preliminary schedule announced today by Major League Baseball.

In addition, the Dodgers will play interleague games at Dodger Stadium next season against the Cleveland Guardians March 30-April 1; the Texas Rangers April 10-12; the Angels June 5-7; the Tampa Bay Rays June 15-17; the Baltimore Orioles June 19-21; the Seattle Mariners July 28-30; the Boston Red Sox July 31-Aug. 2; and the Kansas City Royals Aug. 10-12.

The Dodgers will be at home for Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. As is customary, they will be at home for Jackie Robinson Day, April 15.

The traditional opening date of March 26 will be the earliest in Major League history, excluding special season-openers and international openers. Previously, the earliest traditional Opening Day for MLB had been March 27 -- this season.

There will be no regular-season games played outside of North America in 2026, an MLB spokesperson told City News Service. The Dodgers began the 2024 season in Seoul, South Korea, and this season in Tokyo.

The Dodgers' 2026 preliminary schedule on a month-by-month basis is available at mlb.com/dodgers/schedule/2026-03.