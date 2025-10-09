Dodgers Capture Division Series Over Phillies in 11-Inning Thriller

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - The Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series with a 2-1, 11-inning victory over the Philadelphia Phillies today at Dodger Stadium.

Hyeseong Kim, who pinch-ran for Tommy Edman, scored the winning run when Philadelphia pitcher Orion Kerkering could not cleanly field a grounder by Andy Pages -- then threw wildly to home plate in an attempt to get the force out on Kim.

The victory gave the Dodgers a three games to one triumph in the best- of-five National League Division Series.

The championship series will begin Monday. Game 1 will be in Milwaukee if the Brewers win their division series against the Chicago Cubs. It would be at Dodger Stadium if the Cubs rally from a two games to one deficit.

The Cubs and Brewers were playing Game 4 of their NLDS on Thursday night in Chicago.