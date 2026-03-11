Skip to Content
Iran says it will not compete in 2026 World Cup; LA matches affected

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Iran will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup following recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against the country, Iran's sports minister said today, raising questions about two group stage matches scheduled to be played in Los Angeles.

"Given that this corrupt government assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,'' Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Iranian state television.

Iran had been scheduled to play two group-stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in June -- against New Zealand and Belgium -- before facing Egypt in Seattle in its final Group G match.

The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to begin in June.   

Iran's participation in the tournament was thrown into doubt after the United States and Israel began launching airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during the first day of the attacks and has since been succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said earlier this week that President Donald Trump had told him the Iranian national team would be welcome to compete in the United States despite the tensions.

