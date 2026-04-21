World Cup tickets to drop Wednesday for all matches

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - World Cup tickets for all 104 matches will go on sale tomorrow to mark the 50-day countdown to the start of the international soccer tournament, which will include eight matches played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The ticket drop can be accessed at FIFA.com/tickets, starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country's government website to check entry requirements for Canada, Mexico and the United States, officials said.

At the start of the sale, tickets will be available across the first and third front-row seat categories, depending on the match. The drop is part of an ongoing "Last-Minute Sales Phase," which runs until the of the tournament, which is intended to allow the general public access to tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional tickets will continue to be released on an ongoing basis up until the final day, July 19.

Soccer fans can expect digital queues and high traffic, officials said.

Fans will be able to see the matches and categories for which tickets are available, select specific seats and proceed with their purchase, and they will receive confirmation of their tickets once payment is complete.

Fans will be able to choose directly from the seat map option to select specific seats or use the "book the best seat" feature.

More than five million tickets have already been sold for the 2026 World Cup, officials said.

The Los Angeles area is scheduled to host eight World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, beginning with a U.S. match against Paraguay on June 12.

The highest attendance for a World Cup was in 1994, with a little more than 3.5 million fans. Official anticipate that the 2026 World Cup will break that record.