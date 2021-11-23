Maroon 5, Brad Paisley to perform at American Express golf tournament

The American Express golf tournament's concert series returns in a major way!

Maroon 5 and Brad Paisley will be performing on the driving range at PGA West in La Quinta after golf ends. Tournament director Pat McCabe confirmed that Maroon 5 will play on Friday, and Brad Paisley will play on Saturday.

The American Express is the Coachella Valley's PGA golf tour event. It will take place Jan. 19-23, 2022 at the PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta.

Spectators will return after a two-year absence. In accordance with the tournament’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, it is anticipated that all spectators of The American Express are to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of one’s entry into the tournament.

For tickets and more information about the tournament's venues, visit: http://www.theamexgolf.com/fan-experience.html

We're still awaiting a list of players who will participate in this upcoming the American Express tournament. Visit our special American Express section for continuing coverage.