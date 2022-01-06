World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay commits to play in The American Express

The PGA tour's 2021 FedExCup champion, Patrick Cantlay, the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world, will play in the upcoming American Express tournament in La Quinta, it was announced today.

The 2022 tournament, scheduled for Jan. 20-23, will feature 156 professionals and 156 amateur golfers playing a round each at PGA West's Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

This year will mark Cantlay's fourth appearance at the tournament. He recorded 20 birdies over his final 36 holes last year.

He will play alongside Jon Rahm, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.

The tournament also received commitments from 12-time PGA Tour winner and 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day, 10-time PGA Tour winner Justin Rose, top-ranked Mexican golfer and world No. 17, Abraham Ancer and South Korea' s top-ranked golfer and World No. 26, Sungjae Im.

Since its inception in 1960 as the Palm Springs Golf Classic -- known for many years as the Bob Hope Desert Classic -- the PGA event has generated more than $63 million for nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting Coachella Valley residents, according to officials.

For more information including ticket pricing, go to www.theamexgolf.com.