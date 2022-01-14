156-player field finalized for the 63rd American Express

The PGA TOUR player field for the 63rd annual American Express has been finalized with 154-of-156 players set.

The American Express is among the PGA TOUR’s longest-tenured golf tournaments. The American Express is a 72-hole event, which also includes 156 amateurs over 54 holes (three rounds) – and its 2022 champion will earn $1,368,000 (from a $7.6 million purse) and 500 FedExCup points.

The tournament will be held on January 20-23 in La Quinta.

The American Express plays across PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host venue) and Nicklaus Tournament Course and celebrates its 50th year of play at La Quinta Country Club from Thursday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 22. The final round is played exclusively on the PGA WEST Stadium Course on Sunday, Jan. 23. It is the first PGA TOUR regular-season event in the continental United States in 2022 and kicks off the TOUR’s West Coast swing.

The American Express is hosted by its 2002 and 2004 champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, who won his sixth major championship and 45th PGA TOUR title at the 2021 PGA Championship. The 2022 event also boasts two of the top four players in the Official World Golf Ranking in World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the 2018 tournament winner and 2021 U.S. Open champion, and World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, the PGA TOUR’s reigning FedExCup champion and Player of the Year who placed runner-up at The American Express in 2021.

By the numbers, The American Express field features:

Thirteen major champions – Mickelson (2004, 2006 and 2010 Masters, 2013 Open Championship and 2005 and 2021 PGA Championship), Rahm (2021 U.S. Open), Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship), Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship), Lucas Glover (2009 U.S. Open), Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 Open Championship), World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III (1997 PGA Championship), Graeme McDowell (2010 U.S. Open), Francesco Molinari (2018 Open Championship), Patrick Reed (2018 Masters), Justin Rose (2013 U.S Open), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (2019 U.S. Open).



Eight golfers ranked in the world’s top 30 – Rahm (No. 1), Cantlay (No. 4), Scottie Scheffler (No. 13), Tony Finau (No. 16), Abraham Ancer (No. 20), Sungjae Im (No. 24), Patrick Reed (No. 25) and Matthew Wolff (No. 30) – and 14 of the top 50 players.

Thirteen of the tournament’s last 14 champions – defending champion Si Woo Kim, two-time winner Bill Haas (2010 and 2015 champion), Andrew Landry (2020), Adam Long (2019), Rahm (2018), Hudson Swafford (2017), Jason Dufner (2016), Patrick Reed (2014), Brian Gay (2013), Mark Wilson (2012), Jhonattan Vegas (2011), Pat Perez (2009) and Charley Hoffman (2007). Last year, Kim shot four rounds in the 60s -- including a stellar final-round 8-under 64 on the Stadium Course – to win with a score of 23-under 265.

87 PGA TOUR winners who have combined to win 317 PGA TOUR titles.

The American Express field includes fan favorite and Riverside County native Rickie Fowler, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and World No. 36 Will Zalatoris, and World No. 32 Talor Gooch, the 2021-22 FedExCup standings leader. Sponsor exemptions were given to Jonathan Byrd, James Hart du Preez, Chan Kim, John Pak, Camilo Villegas and T.J. Vogel.

Tickets and more tournament information is available at http://www.theamexgolf.com/

2022 The American Express Final Field (154 of 156 players) as of Jan. 14, 2022