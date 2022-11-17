American Express donates one million dollars to local organizations

The American Express donated money to 37 Coachella Valley organizations on Thursday that was raised during the 2022 PGA Tour Golf Tournament.

Each organization received a check of different amounts, all of them together totaling $1,000,000.

The funds are raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, and various other outlets surrounding the PGA Tour.

The recipients are organizations that help several people in many different ways like health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education, homelessness, and many more.

Some of these organizations included the Coachella Valley Boxing Club, Hunter Lopez Memorial Scholarship Fund, and Alzheimer's Coachella Valley.

“It’s the lifeblood of the PGA tour. It is one of the primary reasons why American Express wanted to sign up as a title sponsor back in 2020, and very important for them to keep the money local," explained Pat McCabe the Executive Director of American Express.

The 64th edition of The American Express will be from January 19 to January 22.