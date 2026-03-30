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PGA TOUR returning to desert for 2027 American Express golf tournament

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today at 9:04 PM
Published 2:34 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Despite some speculation on its future, the American Express golf tournament will return to the desert for the 2027 PGA Tour season.

Organizers announced the tournament will be held on Jan. 18-24 in La Quinta.

American Express executive director Pat McCabe told News Channel 3's Blake Arthur earlier this year that the tournament is under contract through 2028.

There have been some rumors about the PGA Tour shortening its season, potentially threatening the future of the AMEX.

For now the American Express is set to return once again as usual. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Article Topic Follows: American Express

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