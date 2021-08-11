‘Blessed’ Bridgewater reunites with Vikings as Broncos visit

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has returned to Minnesota this week for joint practices with the Vikings in advance of their preseason game. Bridgewater is competing with Drew Lock to be the starter. Bridgewater approaching the five-year anniversary of the knee injury that nearly ended his career and altered the path of the Vikings. He says he has found himself thinking about that moment more lately than usual and feeling “blessed” to have progressed so far from that moment. Bridgewater left Minnesota as a free agent after the 2017 season and has been with four other teams since then.