Díaz has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in Astros’ 5-3 win over Rockies

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Houston Astros to 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by 3 in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double that extended the lead to 5-1. Díaz has been playing well in the 13 games since missing about six weeks with a fractured hand and has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in that span.